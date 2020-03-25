Lubbock homeschool teacher gives tips to parents helping kids learn from home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Former elementary school teacher and Lubbock mom, Denay Hooks, is providing tips for parents when distance learning starts in Lubbock school districts March 30. Denay also understands the challenge, because she also used to homeschool her kids.
Governor Greg Abbott shut down all Texas schools at their facilities and buildings until April 3, so with distance learning implemented in all three school districts in Lubbock, Hooks says she knows there are a lot of nervous parents.
“It's kind of stressful when you're trying to figure out your plan, so I can't imagine what families are feeling right now that have never taught kids or been in this situation before.”
Now, she’s telling parents to not stress too much when it comes to academics.
“Everybody is in the same boat. Every household is in the same boat, so just doing what you can that's not going to stress the family out or the kids out or interfere with what you're trying to do with work, so just do what you can.”
When it comes to making a schedule, determine if your child needs one yourself. She says not every child needs one.
“My seven year old needs a schedule. She has an IUP and she has a rare disease and she likes routine. My ten year old doesn't really necessarily need a schedule. He's really good and self-sufficient.”
She encourages parents to take advantage of credible resources and guides on the internet, including the ones compiled on Lubbock Moms Blog. On there, Denay, has even put some of her own work.
“I wrote a children’s books series called 'The Adventures of Bug and Boo’ and it was inspired by my daughter, who has a rare disease called Rett Syndrome. I used to be a teacher in the classroom, so I knew that this was definitely a topic when it comes to inclusion and spreading kindness and supporting all members of your community.”
Along, with the book, she has a guide for teachers and worksheets related to the book.
“I did write a teachers guide that had worksheets and had sort of a sample script and different resources to help in that conversation. With everything going on right now, I thought adding to the guide would be beneficial.”
To find Denay’s work and other resources, visit https://lubbock.citymomsblog.com/ and Lubbock Moms Blog’s Facebook.
To find more information on your school district’s distance learning plan, visit your school district’s website.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.