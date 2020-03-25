Lubbock Salvation Army providing toilet paper, essential items to people in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday, The Salvation Army started making and delivering 'Hope Totes" for Lubbock residents. Inside of the ‘Hope Tote’ are things like paper towels, toilet paper, Clorox wipes, cleaning supplies, blankets and more.
This program is in response to many requests from local residents saying they needed essential home items and food, but had concerns about going out due to the coronavirus.
“As calls began to increase, we learned that there were not just seniors, but families who had children at home because they couldn’t go back to school or didn’t have childcare but they didn’t want to get out. So we really have made the Hope Tote initiative available to anyone in need,” Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer at Salvation Army said.
The Salvation Army says they attempt to provide hope to members of the community every day.
“That’s sort of the premise behind the Hope Tote - we provided just a small dose of hope for a short period of time for people in need,” Worthy said. "We hope that it will do just that, provide just a dose of hope for a day or two as folks are experiencing these unprecedented days.”
The organization assembled and delivered about 20 Hope Totes on Wednesday. Worthy said, they plan to make more: "We’re gonna make up 50 to 100 more and we’ll distribute them for as long as we have.”
If you want more information on the Hope Totes, or if you want to donate items, you can call Salvation Army Lubbock at 806-765-9434. They are located at 1111 16th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401. You can find more information on their website, here.
