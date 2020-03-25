Racer Classic Car Wash handing out gift cards to Lubbock restaurants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Racer Classic Car Wash is handing out restaurant gift cards to every car wash customer to help out Lubbock businesses.
Starting Wednesday, they will begin handing out 35,000 gift cards to every customer until they run out.
Andrew Zamora, president of Racer Classic Car Wash, says they want to help as many local businesses as they can during this difficult time.
"Our motivation comes from us being local and knowing this is a trying time for everybody. We want to help as many as we can so we make sure that we get through this together," Zamora said.
Zamora says every customer will get one gift card and including monthly members.
