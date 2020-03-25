Record heat possible Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Hot temperatures are in the forecast again Thursday.
Lubbock narrowly escaped a record high temperature Wednesday.
Lubbock officially reached 89 degrees which fell short of our record high of 90 degrees set in 1998.
High clouds may increase tonight across the region.
Low temperatures remain mild in the middle 50’s. Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday should be mostly sunny although high clouds are also in the forecast.
High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90’s.
Thursday’s record high temperature for Lubbock is 88 degrees set in 1956.
If we reach 90 degrees, it will also be our first official high temperature at or above 90 degrees since September 27th.
The heat will not last long.
A cold front drops highs into the 70’s and 80’s Friday.
It will turn even cooler over the weekend.
Lows in the 30’s are possible Sunday morning.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.