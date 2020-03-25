Red Raider Toddrick Gotcher back home safely after playing basketball overseas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Toddrick Gotcher was having a big season with Besiktas in the Turkish Basketball Super League when news of the coronavirus started trickling in.
“They tried to keep it quiet. They kept the cases pretty low and didn’t want to give us any information on what was going on. It was scary.”
Even when the NBA suspended play, the Turkish League kept playing, moving to games with no fans. They finally suspended play five days ago.
“We were the last league to continue playing, which was bizarre. The NBA finished. All the world finished sports, but the Turkish League. It was scary and got serious at the end.”
Gotcher decided to leave Turkey and not stay till the suspension, returning to Lubbock to be with his family.
“I had to chose my family first. They wanted me to stay out there, but I chose my family. I got tested and I don’t have it.”
Toddrick is staying home with his wife and one year old daughter.
“It’s still kinda weird and scary being in Lubbock. We’re safe. It’s different.”
Super glad to see Toddrick Gotcher safe and home in Lubbock.
