Social distancing: Man shares beer with neighbor via RC car

He sent over a Corona

Eric Trzcinski rigged up an RC car to shuttle beer across the street to his neighbor. (Source: Facebook, Eric Trzcinski)
By Ed Payne | March 25, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 12:53 PM

RICHFIELD, Wis. (Gray News) – A couple of Wisconsin neighbors have got this whole social distancing thing down.

Trevor Reinke and Eric Trzcinski live across the street from each other but are still managing to share a beer together.

A video posted on Reinke’s Facebook shows his buddy sending over a Corona via a radio-controlled car, while dodging a few vehicles along the busy road.

Reinke called the clip: “Drinking with the neighbor well maintaining a safe distance."

Posted by Trevor Reinke on Saturday, March 21, 2020

The video’s an internet hit. It’s racking up millions of views.

“The idea came to me on my drive home from work Friday night,” Trzcinski said. “What started as just a joke/surprise to my amazing neighbor Trevor Reinke somehow went VIRAL!???”

Huge thanks to everyone that liked the video “Drinking with your neighbor well maintaining a safe distance” that I made...

Posted by Eric Trzcinski on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Good job, guys.

