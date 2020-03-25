TTUSHC Provost explains testing for COVID-19

“We’re typically trying to get 3 specimens, either a nasal swab which is when we try to go to the back cavity of the nose to get a specimen. We’re also getting an oral swab which is very similar in the throat. If you’ve ever had strep and you’ve had to have a throat culture, it’s that same exact procedure. And the third type of specimen that we may be collecting is a sputum specimen and that’s something that you might cough up out of your lungs that can be collected and used also.”