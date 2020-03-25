While TTU Students Stay Put, Faculty Working Hard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There were about 100 Texas Tech students studying worldwide when the coronavirus became a concern. The Chancellor, Dr. Tedd Mitchell, says most were in Seville, Spain. He says, “The good news is the vast majority of the students were able to go to their homes - wherever their families were and stay there for their 14 days of self-isolation. We only had a handful that needed to come back here to Lubbock and what we did was we leased some property off campus so we could have the students stay there during the 14 days. So at this point in time, all the students are accounted for. All of them are in self isolation. Most of them are at home with their parents and thus far, only 1 student has tested positive for coronavirus."