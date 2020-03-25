Young adult tests positive for COVID-19 after attending ‘coronavirus party’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - At least one person in Kentucky is infected after taking part at a “coronavirus party” with a group of young adults, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
The partygoers intentionally got together "thinking they were invincible" and purposely defying state guidance to practice social distancing, Bashear said.
"This is one that makes me mad," the governor said. "We have to be much better than that."
While Covid-19 has been more deadly and severe for people older than 60 and those with underlying health issues in data from China, health officials and leaders around the country have been imploring millennials and other young people to practice social distancing, because even people who are infected but without symptoms can transmit it to other people.
