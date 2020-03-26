COVID-19 cases associated with Lubbock nursing facility

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department has confirmed two of five COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday were employees with a Lubbock nursing home.
The city says the employees who tested positive work for Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabiliation at 5502 4th St. The positive test results came through established screening processes.
“The facility was following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines for nursing homes, and the employees were identified through the established screening process,” according to a city news release. “The facility is fully cooperating with the City of Lubbock Health Department and state regulatory agencies as we all work together to maintain the health of this vulnerable population.”
Over the next two days there will be additional testing and screening to both employees and residents of the nursing home. This will be done to see if there are more infected residents or employees.
Lubbock County has reported a total of 19 confirmed cases as of the publishing of this article. Ten others have also been confirmed on the South Plains.
“It is important to note that the location of this case is being shared because the facility provides housing and care for senior citizens who are most vulnerable to the effects of this illness,” the city says. “Again, the facility is cooperating fully with our recommendations.”
