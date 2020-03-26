Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the United States Senate approved a $2 trillion stimulus package to boost the economy.
- The measure is one of the largest emergency aid packages in the nation’s history.
- It includes $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families.
- It now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
There are now 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the South Plains.
- Lubbock County is reporting 19 cases of COVID-19 with five in Hockley County.
- Now, Terry County has three cases with one in both Hale and Gaines counties.
- Read more here: COVID-19 on the South Plains
The number of Texans who have tested positive for coronavirus is nearing 1,000; more than 13,000 people have been tested.
- The death toll right now sits at 12 in the state.
- Of the 254 counties in Texas, 82 have reported at least one case.
- View a breakdown here: Texas Case Count COVID-19
Nationally, the number of coronavirus deaths has soared past 1,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- There are now more than 64,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which now means the U.S. has the third highest national total behind Italy and China.
- Health experts say the disease has yet to peak.
- Read more on those numbers here: US deaths top 1,000 as $2.2 trillion in virus aid approved
