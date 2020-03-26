KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lil Guy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lil Guy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lil Guy is a 9-month-old pit who came into LAS in December.
He was on hold for transport but that was cancelled because of COVID-19, so now he’s available to go to a new home immediately.
He is friendly and would do well with a family that has kids, so he can play with. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Lil Guy’s adoption fees for Thursday, March 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
