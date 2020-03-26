Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Authorities probing how Dallas inmate contracted COVID-19
The Dallas County sheriff says health officials are working to determine how an inmate who has been jailed since late December contracted the coronavirus. Sheriff Marian Brown said the positive test for the inmate who is in his 40s was confirmed early Wednesday. It is the first known case of COVID-19 in an inmate at the jail. Brown said the man was housed in a shared pod with about 50 other inmates. She says all the inmates in the shared area have been screened for symptoms. She said four with symptoms are being tested for COVID-19, and everyone housed with the man who tested positive is being quarantined.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Abortion providers sue Texas over virus outbreak order
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Planned Parenthood is joining other abortion providers in suing Texas over moving to ban abortions during the coronavirus outbreak. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Austin, Texas, is among the most high-profile challenges to a government response to the coronavirus pandemic. The chief executive of Whole Woman's Health, an abortion provider with three clinics in Texas, said they canceled 150 appointments this week. Amy Hagstrom-Miller said that came after Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday issued an order that put a halt on inessential surgeries in order to free up doctors to fight COVID-19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIGRANTS
Trump administration urged to free migrants as virus surges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure is mounting on the Trump administration to release people from immigration detention facilities where at least one detainee has already tested positive for COVID-19. Advocates fear tight quarters and overall conditions could cause rapid spread of the virus. ICE says it is screening new detainees and isolating people who show symptoms of the disease. But detainees and advocates say those measures are not enough, especially for people particularly at risk because of their age or pre-existing medical conditions. Advocates have filed suits around the country, and a federal court in San Francisco has ordered one woman immediately released because of the outbreak.
AP-US-FILM-SXSW-AWARDS
Though scuttled, SXSW still goes ahead with film awards
NEW YORK (AP) — South by Southwest, the sprawling Austin, Texas, conference and festival, was one of the first major gatherings canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. But its organizers, eager to lend a hand to the movies that had been set to premiere at SXSW, on Tuesday went ahead with its film awards. The announcement Tuesday made for a strange anomaly: prizes handed out, virtually, for a film festival that never happened. But SXSW wantsto salvage some of the lost exposure and buzz that are so vital for independent films in securing distribution or stoking word of mouth.
SUSPECT CAPTURED-CRASH
Authorities: Man who hit father and son with car captured
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a man who hit a father and his 4-year-old son with his car as the pair crossed a New Orleans street was captured after four months on the run. The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate report 30-year-old Christopher Andres was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Austin, Texas, on Monday. The New Orleans police department identified Andres as the suspect of the November crash. The crash left both the father and son seriously injured and hospitalized. Police say the pair were walking on the street after attending a New Orleans Saints post-game party when a reckless driver hit them. Andrews is being held in Texas and awaiting extradition to New Orleans.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Texas' lieutenant governor says US should get 'back to work'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The AARP says “vulnerable older people" should follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about the risks of the coronavirus. That statement Tuesday came after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said older Americans can “take care of ourselves” while calling for the U.S. to get back to work and restart the economy. The CDC says people over the age of 75 face a higher risk for the coronavirus. Patrick's comments drew swift backlash on social media. President Donald Trump says he wants the country getting back to business in weeks, not months.
OBIT-BRAUM'S FOUNDER
Bill Braum, ice cream and burger chain founder, dead at 92
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores says its founder, Bill Braum, has died. He was 92. The company announced the death Tuesday. The company says in a statement that Braum died Monday at his home in Tuttle, Oklahoma. He grew up in the Kansas town where he worked for the small butter and milk processing plant his father ran. He inherited the plant, but later sold it. Braum launched the chain bearing his name in 1968 with 22 Oklahoma stores. The chain has grown to nearly 300 stores with locations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWAY
FAA reopens Midway air traffic control tower closed by virus
CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has reopened the air traffic control tower at Chicago’s Midway International Airport. The FAA closed the tower last week after three workers tested positive for the coronavirus. The FAA kept the airport open despite the control tower’s closing and subsequent cleaning. Flights into and out of Chicago’s second-largest airport were curtailed with traffic being directed from an alternate control facility located outside the city. In announcing the airport’s reopening Tuesday, the FAA did not address whether other workers at Midway had been tested or asked to self-quarantine.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-GOVERNORS
'Imaginary clock': Governors reject Trump's virus timeline
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Governors across the nation are rejecting President Donald Trump's new accelerated timeline for reopening the U.S. economy, as they continued to impose more restrictions on travel and public life in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The dismissal of Trump's new timeframe — he said he believes the U.S. could reopen by mid-April — came from both Republicans and Democrats, from leaders struggling to manage hot spots of the outbreak and those still trying to mitigate a further spread.
MAN ARRESTED HEROIN
Georgia troopers stop car for window violation, find heroin
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol says troopers pulled over a Texas man for a window tint violation and found 15 pounds of heroin stashed next to his car's battery. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports state troopers arrested Jose Enrique Reynaga on March 15th after he was pulled over on the highway for a window tint violation. Reynaga, who is from Irving, Texas, was driving with his wife. The warrant says the couple had conflicting stories, but gave consent to search the car. The 23-year-old Reynaga remains in Cobb County Jail without bond on a felony trafficking charge.