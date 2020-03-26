Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office promising close monitoring of game rooms

By KCBD Staff | March 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:11 PM

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is promising close monitoring and strict enforcement of social gathering rules at Lubbock game rooms.

The emergency declaration from County Judge Curtis Parrish from March 13 allows law enforcement to have unfettered access into these establishments during business hours for inspection and patrol.

The orders set forth by Texas Governor Greg Abbott prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.

