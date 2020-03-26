Lubbock Police bring dinner to truckers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Coronavirus concerns causing restaurants to close, truckers delivering food and supplies across the country may find it harder to get food on the road.
Lubbock Police officers spotted a yard full of trucks on their way to make sure stores stay stocked and decided to do a good deed as a thank you, by bringing donated food to the truckers.
On Wednesday night, Cpl. Paine, Officer Mora, Officer Guadalcazar, and Officer Edwards passed out 50 meals to truckers, that they say were donated by Heather Howell of Lubbock.
Lubbock Police said they wanted to take the opportunity to thank “not only doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, and first responders, but also those whose work happens behind the scenes to keep our country running!”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.