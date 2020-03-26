Record heat before a cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All this week I’ve mentioned today would be the hottest in six months. That’s still the case. Today I expect a record high for the date. Then behind a cold front much cooler air will move in for the weekend.
Lubbock yesterday hit 89°, just one degree shy of the record high for the date (in 1998). Lubbock today will smash through the record high for the date, which is 88° (in 1956).
In addition to the heat, this afternoon will be partly cloudy and gusty. Winds will become sustained 15 to 25 and gust near 35 mph. Some spots, mainly west, may experience gusts near 40 mph.
Mild temperatures again tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Wind speeds will diminish to less than 13 mph.
Not as hot tomorrow, though still well above average. Winds, unfortunately, will get stronger. Speeds Friday afternoon will become sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 45 mph.
It will continue windy Friday night into Saturday.
No burn weather conditions will be in place from this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Enjoy the outdoors, but exercise caution and common sense.
Specific numbers, including both temperatures and winds, will be in the graphics included in my video which I’ll post a little later this morning here on our Weather Page. Please watch for that and additions to this story.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.