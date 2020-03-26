Reward increased for missing person case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a Lubbock man who has not been seen since early November has increased the reward amount for information that could lead to his whereabouts.
Dustin Jewell Webb, 40, was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue. Police have sent numerous notices, along with the family, to try and find Webb.
The family has now increased the reward amount to $5,000. The last amount the family posted was $2,500.
Those with any information are asked to either call 911 immediately, or call Dwayne Gerber, 806-239-1248, or B.D. Price, 806-548-4111, with the Lubbock Police Department.
Related Link: Family increases reward for missing Lubbock man
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.