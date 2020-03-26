1st confirmed case of Coronavirus in Dawson County

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Dawson County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
County Judge Foy O’Brien said he was contacted with the information Thursday morning by health officials.
“We do have a confirmed case, and I was told by the health department that we could have other cases pending,” O’Brien said Thursday afternoon.
The Press-Reporter is seeking additional details and will share the information as soon as it is available.
O’Brien said the county and city are working together to draft an executive order, to go into effect this weekend, calling for the closure of all non-essential businesses in Lamesa and Dawson County.
“It will mirror what Lubbock has already done,” O’Brien said. Each business that is considered non-essential will receive a hand-delivered letter informing them about the order. O’Brien said the action is NOT an order for the public to shelter in place.
An emergency meeting of the Dawson County Commissioners Court is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday to formerly approve the emergency order.
O’Brien said at that time he also will declare Dawson County a State of Disaster due to a Public Health Emergency.
