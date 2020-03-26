Swisher County judge confirms positive case of COVID-19 in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Swisher County Judge confirmed Tulia’s first positive case of COVID-19.
According to the Swisher County News, the Texas Department of Health said the individual from Tulia tested positive for the virus.
The Texas Department of Health is monitoring the history of this particular case and will provide more details.
We will keep you updated as more information is made available.
This makes 11 total cases in our area.
- Swisher County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Castro County: 5
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
