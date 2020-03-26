6th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Castro County

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A sixth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Castro County.
This case was confirmed Wednesday by the CDC in Lubbock. All six cases are in the Nazareth community.
This makes 12 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle area.
- Swisher County: 1
- Randall County: 2
- Castro County: 6
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 1
There is also one case of COVID-19 confirmed in Curry County, New Mexico.
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.