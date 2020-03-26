Will record heat continue?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A record high in Lubbock today, so far, unofficially 92 degrees. That’s about 24 degrees above normal for late March. Along with the heat winds were gusting up to 35 mph in the city on this Thursday.
Looking ahead, winds will be back tomorrow, a little lower and the afternoon temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees lower than today.
We have two fronts moving across the area the next 2 days resulting in afternoon temps by Saturday to the mid to upper 60s.
While the fronts will have some associated clouds, rain is not expected over the South Plains during the weekend. In fact, the next chance of rain will be Monday, but the chances will be slower.
However, there will continue to be elevated fire danger for the region, especially western areas through Friday and possibly on Saturday.
You will notice cooler temps overnight as lows will fall to the low 40s Saturday morning and will be in the chilly 30s Sunday morning.
In general, next week will feature warm afternoon highs and cool nighttime lows.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.