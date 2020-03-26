Xcel Energy Texas bills to drop with lower fuel costs

In addition to the lower fuel costs, Xcel Energy is moving ahead with its plan to refund $39.4 million to Texas customers in June – the third time Xcel Energy has refunded fuel costs since January 2019. The fuel cost factor collects the pass-through costs of coal and natural gas that fuel area power plants, as well as the cost of electricity imported into the area from other suppliers. The factor was last changed in July 2019, resulting in a 5% drop in typical residential bills.