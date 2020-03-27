COVID-19 case confirmed in Littlefield resident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 in a resident of Littlefield.
That information came from the Lamb County Judge, Mike DeLoach. No other identifying information was released on this patient.
The DSHS and those with Lamb County are working to identify those who have been directly affected by this. DeLoach is also asking residents to cooperate with the DSHS and give all information needed to properly identify anyone who may have come in contact with this person.
“I want to remind everyone that this is not a surprise to any of us — for some time now, COVID-19 has been confirmed in most of the counties surrounding us,” DeLoach said in a public statement. “We have been working to prepare and respond to this virus in a safe and effective manner.”
This now brings the total number of coronavirus cases on the South Plains to 36. The majority of the cases confirmed are in Lubbock County where, as of the publishing of this article, there are 23 cases.
“As I have said several times, this is not a time to panic. Lamb County citizens must continue to do what we do best — take care of our families, and check on our neighbors,” DeLocah said.
