COVID-19 case confirmed in Roosevelt County, 2nd case for Eastern New Mexico

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Roosevelt County.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, a Roosevelt County man in his 20′s tested positive for the virus.
That makes the second COVID-19 case in Eastern New Mexico.
A Curry County woman in her 50s tested positive on Monday at Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis. That woman has been quarantined at home.
Officials say she was likely infected while traveling.
New Mexico had reported 136 confirmed cases as of this morning.
