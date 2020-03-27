Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the house is expected to vote on the $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package, which passed the Senate Wednesday night.
- House members are heading back to Washington D.C. in anticipation of a vote on the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
- The floor debate on the bill starts at 10 a.m. our time.
Here’s the latest number of COVID-19 cases across the South Plains.
- The total confirmed cases now stand at 35.
- Twenty-three of those are in Lubbock County, Hockley County has five, four in Terry County, and one case in Dawson, Hale and Gaines counties.
An investigation is underway on the Texas Tech campus after a female student reported she was sexually assaulted by a professor.
- The student told campus police she met with the professor alone in a lab inside the Kinesiology building.
- The faculty member has been identified and steps have been taken to restrict his access to all student and campus facilities.
The Frenship Independent School District’s bond election will take place later than originally scheduled.
- The district’s board of trustees authorized the postponement, citing public health concerns related to the coronavirus.
- The election will now take place on Nov. 3.
