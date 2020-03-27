Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

House to vote on stimulus package, South Plains now has 35 COVID-19 cases, sexual assault reported on Texas Tech campus

By Michael Cantu | March 27, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 6:18 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the house is expected to vote on the $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package, which passed the Senate Wednesday night.

Here’s the latest number of COVID-19 cases across the South Plains.

  • The total confirmed cases now stand at 35.
  • Twenty-three of those are in Lubbock County, Hockley County has five, four in Terry County, and one case in Dawson, Hale and Gaines counties.
  • Get the latest here: COVID-19 on the South Plains

An investigation is underway on the Texas Tech campus after a female student reported she was sexually assaulted by a professor.

The Frenship Independent School District’s bond election will take place later than originally scheduled.

