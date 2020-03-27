Dusty wind and a weekend cool-down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cool-down will follow yesterday's record temperatures. Then much cooler air, on strong winds, will move into the South Plains and West Texas for the weekend.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 92°. It set the record for the date, which was 88° (in 1956). By the way, if that high was today, it would fall two degrees short of the record (94° in 1971). The average high for today is 70°. The average low is 40°.
My forecast high today is eleven degrees cooler than yesterday's, but still eleven degrees above the average. Across the viewing area temperatures will peak from the mid-70s in the far northwest to the mid-80s, perhaps upper 80s, in the far east.
Sprinkles are possible with our mostly cloudy sky today. I expect at most one or two-hundredths of an inch of rain, at that's limited to the far northwestern and southeastern corners of the KCBD viewing area. There may even be thunder to the distant east.
Winds, though light early, will become a major element this afternoon. No burn conditions will exist through tomorrow afternoon. Speeds will become sustained from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Speeds may be a bit stronger over the western viewing area.
Winds may diminish somewhat early this evening before returning to the levels just mentioned overnight and much of tomorrow.
It's going to get colder tonight, with lows by morning in the 30s across the northwestern third of the viewing area and 40s elsewhere. Out in the wind, it will be cold.
It will be much cooler tomorrow with highs generally in the 60s. Out in the wind, it will be chilly. Behind glass, such as in a vehicle, it will be warm. Saturday will be sunny.
A light freeze is possible over the northwestern viewing area Sunday morning. Elsewhere lows will be above freezing, however still generally in the 30s.
