Hockley County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man in narcotics bust

**From the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office**
On Thursday, 3/26/2020, deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block Avenue L, Levelland, related to suspected narcotics activity. Patrick Estrada, 33, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, 4<200 grams.
Deputies initially received a tip about a possible address for an individual wanted for a felony arrest warrant. While conducting the investigation, probable cause was obtained to seek a search warrant for the residence. Approximately 45 grams of liquid containing suspected methamphetamine was recovered from the residence, as well as several items of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation into the narcotics offenses is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Estrada remains in the Hockley County Detention Center and is being held on a bond of $10,000.
Thanks to the hard work of multiple deputies, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident was handled safely. Cooperative efforts such as this aid us in effectively investigating and prosecuting narcotics offenses such as these.
