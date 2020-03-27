KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rascal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rascal, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Rascal is a 4-year-old pit mix who was adopted in 2016, but was found again as a stray and brought back in February.
Since then no one has claimed him, so he needs a new family to love him. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
Rascal’s adoption fees for Friday, March 27, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
