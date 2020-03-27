Lubbock ISD to provide childcare for employees of Lubbock’s two largest health systems

The childcare programs will provide breakfast and lunch through Lubbock ISD and Aramark Corporation’s COVID-19 meals program. Strict protocols are in place to promote social distancing. Children will have temperatures taken before they are allowed access to the school buildings and only approved Lubbock ISD, UMC, and Covenant Medical Center workers will be allowed inside the facilities. No more than eight children and adults will be in a room to ensure compliance with Mayor Dan Pope’s declaration of keeping groups to a total of ten people or less.