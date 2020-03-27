Lubbock National Bank provides stimulus loans for small businesses

Lubbock National Bank will be a source for these government-backed loans. “The standard fees imposed by the Small Business Act are waived and no personal guarantee or collateral are required by the business owner, as long as you commit to having the same number of employees on your payroll as you did February 15th,” says Dannevik. “All companies need to provide are a few documents.” These include three years of financials, a payroll list, rent expenses and utility bills. “We’ll handle all the paperwork,” he says.