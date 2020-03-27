Pleasant weather in Lubbock Friday, cooler temps expected by Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A nice day to wrap up our week on the South Plains. Cooler temperatures, as we expected and some scattered clouds and a little sunshine. Bigger change for the weekend. A cold front will move through the evening and overnight leading to more wind and cooler temps for your Saturday forecast. Gusty winds will continue overnight and lead to some strong winds on Saturday. With lows in the 40s tomorrow morning, it will be chilly due to the gusty west winds. Tomorrow afternoons high will only reach the mid 60s in Lubbock along with sunny skies and plenty of wind. I expect wind speeds to average 25-35 mph with stronger gusts possible until late afternoon. Colder air settles in for Sunday morning with lows close to freezing in Lubbock and near that mark in the northwest South Plains. It will be a pleasant Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s. Check the 7 day forecast on the First Alert App.