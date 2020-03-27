Lubbock nonprofits looking for help from city response fund to cope with increased demand

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank (SPFB) said they’ve seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of families they’re serving, but they’re hoping that the city’s new COVID-19 Response Fund can help.
The fund, announced today by The Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way, is providing rapid-response operating grants, to help provide essential services for people in need.
David Weaver is the CEO of SPFB: “We’re definitely seeing the impact of this," he said. "We are having to purchase some food to supplement things that we have in inventory. Right now we’re doing well, but if this shutdown or coronavirus continues it will strain our resources. It’s not just the South Plains Food Bank, but it’s all the nonprofits across the South Plains are facing this.”
“Everyone has had to change the way they do business," Weaver said. "You’re seeing increased costs go up. And in some cases, unfortunately, we’re seeing donations go down. So, this can bridge that gap.”
We also had a chance to talk to Family Promise. They’re a non-profit origination that helps homeless families with children.
Doug Morris, executive director of Family Promise of Lubbock, explains how they’re being impacted, “While we have prepared a little bit for something like this, we haven’t prepared for anything quite this magnitude. We’re having to raise the funds just to feed these children and in their parents.”
Both nonprofits say the best way to help right now is with a monetary donation.
“I think if there’s a rainbow at the end of this cloud, it’s the fact that this community is really coming together - from the city council to the businesses to the nonprofits. They’re all working together. We all want the same thing. We want to end this thing because it’s a terrible virus,” Morris said. “It’s wonderful to see the citizens of Lubbock all joining together to fight this battle.”
Gifts to the Response Fund will help South Plains communities respond to both the immediate needs and to the long term needs that will arise from this crisis.
If you would prefer to make a donation by check, please make payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line. Mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.
