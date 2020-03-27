Texas Tech to issue student refunds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech will provide prorated refunds to the students on its campus. This comes after the university essentially closed its campus and switched to all online classes.
The closure and switch to an online format was the university’s response to aid in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The refund for housing will cover the time between the end of spring break and the end of the spring semester and unused dining dollars and meal plans will rollover to the next term. Those graduating and will not use dining dollars in the future will receive a refund.
More details on that will be released in a university-wide memo.
Tech’s President, Lawrence Schovanec, released a video address on Friday morning to make the announcement. He also said the university will keep employees and students workers on the university’s payroll.
Schovanec also added details on a virtual graduation ceremony will be shared in the near future.
