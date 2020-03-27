Texas Tech student accuses professor of ‘forcible fondling’

Texas Tech University is committed to providing and strengthening an educational, working, and living environment where students, faculty, staff, and visitors are free from sex discrimination and assault of any kind. TTU has adopted new policies and complaint procedures for sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and Title IX. These new policies are published as TTU System Regulation 07.06. In addition, TTU Operating Policy 40.03 provides additional contacts and resources specific to the TTU community. These policies apply to all TTU students, employees, visitors, applications for admission to or employment with, and affiliates and others conducting business on TTU campuses and provide students and employees with their rights and options and also explains how TTU will proceed once it is made aware of allegations of prohibited conduct.