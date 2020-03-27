WATCH LIVE: City officials announce community-wide disaster fund for local businesses, non-profits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way and City of Lubbock officials held a joint news conference to announce a new partnership in the response to the COVID-19 crisis on the South Plains.
City leaders have recognized many of our neighbors are in need right now. To help meet these needs, the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way are joining together to address the deployment of resources to community-based organizations tackling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope told KCBD NewsChannel 11, “This an effort to raise dollars locally to get right back to those families and businesses, but really to the individuals that are most impacted by this crisis.”
“Remember that so many of those businesses are small businesses and they’re mom and pops and so its those families that we want to be able to serve and we plan on doing so through the existing social service agencies that we have in place,” he said.
Pope says the CH Foundation, Helen Jones Foundation, United Way, the Community Foundation of West Texas, local hospitals, community banks, United Supermarkets and others are joining in.
Businesses and non-profits will go through a grant application process, but the Mayor says money will be seen in days, not months.
“There is already money in the bank. Not just money committed, but checks on hand,” he said.
“There is a lot going on in Washington to help business. But that’s going to take a while to get here. We need to help those people in our community that are most in need.”
He also said United Supermarkets will be allowing the community to donate at the cash registers at their stores. They’re going to match the first $25,000 that their guests give to this effort.
If you have a small business or a non-profit in Lubbock, click here to apply or donate.
If you would prefer to make a donation by check, please make payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line. Mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.
ABOUT The Community Foundation of West Texas
The Community Foundation of West Texas is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area’s educational, health, cultural, civic and charitable organizations. The Foundation’s mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area.
ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY
Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.
