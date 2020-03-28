Arrington: Supported bill to provide immediate relief for families

“I’m not anxious to do another one. I think what we did was sufficient at this point. In fact, I would argue the price at this point was a little too high. But at any rate, we need to let this work its way through the system. See how the markets and the economy respond and how families recover as a result. Then we can talk about filling some gaps and holes if there are any. But we don’t need to be jumping to phase 4 at this point. I think that’s premature.”