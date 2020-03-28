Cooler Gusty Wind Increases Fire Weather Danger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler and gusty wind today with high temperatures in the mid 60′s to low 70′s under sunny sky. An area of low pressure marching east over the region will continue to bring gusty wind speeds today sustained between 15-25mph and gusting up to 35mph from the west northwest.
After sunset wind speeds will begin to calm and overnight temperatures under clear sky will drop into the mid to upper 30′s.
Sunday will be a great day to enjoy practicing social distancing outside with temperatures increasing into the upper 60's to low 70's under sunny sky and only slightly breezy wind speeds.
Monday morning temperatures start in the low to mid 40′s. Wind speeds become sustained between 15-20mph by afternoon with temperatures increasing into the mid to upper 70′s.
The remainder of the week will be very pleasant with morning temperatures starting in the 40's and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70's.
A cold front will arrive by week's end dropping temperatures below average once again.
