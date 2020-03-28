DPS travel form for visitors coming to Texas from New York, New Orleans

LUBBOCK – In response to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order, DPS has added the required travel form and terms of self-quarantine to our website for individuals traveling to Texas ­— with Texas being their final destination — through an airport from the Tri-State Area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as from the city of New Orleans, to complete as part of the mandated self-quarantine outlined in the Executive Order. DPS is tasked with enforcing this Executive Order, which takes effect statewide at noon on Saturday, March 28, 2020.