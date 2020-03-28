South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund: Aiding Non-Profits Tackle Coronavirus Impacts

Mayor Pope says there is a specific reason these funds are directed to non-profits, which will in turn help individuals, essentially creating a trickle down effect, “Well, many times when we help a family we’re helping a business. Much of our community are men and women who are sole proprietors. They’re the folks that cut our hair, or mow our grass, or help us with our nails, or many times they’re the ones that work in retail in our community, or work in our restaurants and bars who’ve been furloughed or laid off. That’s where this thing hurts the most today, that’s where we need to address the need.”