South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund: Aiding Non-Profits Tackle Coronavirus Impacts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Community Foundation of West Texas, along with the Lubbock Area United Way, are partnering up to create the South Plains COVID-19 response fund which will help to fund non-profits across the South Plains.
The fund is designed to “deploy resources to community-based organizations that are tackling the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak in the region”.
“The response fund will provide flexible resources to non-profit organizations working with local communities who are disproportionately impacted by Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak,” said Glenn Cochran, CEO/President of the Lubbock Area United Way.
This morning’s news conference began with the announcement of the organizations that are leading the way in this first round of funding: The CH Foundation, the Helen Jones Foundation, the Lubbock Area United Way, the Community Foundation of West Texas and United Supermarkets.
Stephen Warren, President of the Community Foundation of West Texas explained who the funds are designed to help, “Helping our families, helping our children with food, with shelter, paying bills...those are issues that are today.”
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope says he’s proud of those who have already stepped up, “We will have cash in hand, somewhere between six and 700,000 dollars by the end of the day today (Friday).”
The good news though is that the fundraising doesn’t end there.
“We’re going to do a second funding for the problems of tomorrow that we don’t know about,” said Warren.
Residents can help out their neighbors by donating online at cfwtx.salsalabs.org/spneighbors.
Mayor Pope says there is a specific reason these funds are directed to non-profits, which will in turn help individuals, essentially creating a trickle down effect, “Well, many times when we help a family we’re helping a business. Much of our community are men and women who are sole proprietors. They’re the folks that cut our hair, or mow our grass, or help us with our nails, or many times they’re the ones that work in retail in our community, or work in our restaurants and bars who’ve been furloughed or laid off. That’s where this thing hurts the most today, that’s where we need to address the need.”
The Mayor says the grand review committee will begin looking at applications late next week. “We’re not waiting on dollars, we have dollars in the bank, so we’ll be able to address the needs of our community very quickly,” added Pope.
He says the goal of this fund is pretty simple, “It’s about loving our neighbor.”
In addition to donating through the website listed above, beginning Saturday, March 28 through Friday, April 10, individuals can also help contribute to this fund at the register when they visit any Market Street, United Supermarket, or Amigos locations in Lubbock, Levelland, Post, Plainview, or Slaton.
