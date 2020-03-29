City of Lubbock to hold Sunday news conference on COVID-19 update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the City of Lubbock have called a news conference regarding the latest information on COVID-19 and the coordinated efforts to address concerns with the community. The news conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.
This will be the first virtual news conference hosted by the City of Lubbock. KCBD plans to have the stream available for you here.
The City of Lubbock reported their first death related to COVID-19 on Saturday, a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions. He was a resident of Lubbock.
The city also reported 10 new cases on Saturday, bringing our total to 41 in Lubbock County.
