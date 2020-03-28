A freeze possible for some areas overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold night is expected across the South Plains.
Clear skies and dry air should promote widespread low temperatures in the 30’s overnight.
A freeze is possible, especially for areas north and west of Lubbock.
High clouds are expected to move across the area from the west.
They should arrive around sunrise Sunday.
During the day, we can expect high clouds and slightly warmer daytime highs around 70 degrees.
The winds will not be as strong, but should become gusty out of the south at 15 to 25 mph during the afternoon hours.
We might see a few showers and thunderstorms late Monday, mainly east of Lubbock.
