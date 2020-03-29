TTU Assistant Basketball Coach Brian Burg heading to Georgia Southern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Assistant Basketball Coach Brian Burg is reportedly heading to Georgia Southern to become the Eagle’s new head coach.
Burg has spent the last four years on the Red Raiders' staff. He spent his first two years in Lubbock serving as chief of staff, before being elevated to assistant coach on the men's basketball team. In his first year at the position, Tech reached the 2019 NCAA National Championship final and won the Big 12 regular season title.
Burg’s relationship with Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard goes all the way back to 2015, when he served as an assistant at Little Rock under Beard. An official announcement is expected to be made Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.