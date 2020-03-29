UMC to no longer allow visitors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center in Lubbock has updated its visitor policy and will no longer allow visitors in its hospital. The policy will go into effect at 6 a.m. Monday.
The only exception to the rule are adult family members of end-of-life patients, one coach or partners for Family Birth Center patients, and one parent for pediatric patients. Visitors who meet those exceptions must also be in good health.
The hospital will not allow any visitors younger than 18. The only way people that young can get into the hospital is if they are going to get medical treatment or if they are an emancipated adult and are in a parental capacity.
An updated look at that policy can be found on UMC’s website here. UMC says these restrictions are only temporary and are put in place because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.
Covenant Health in Lubbock still allows visitors but limits the number to four people in a room. All visitors must be in good health, as well.
Those guidelines can be found on the hospital system’s website here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.