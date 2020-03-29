Warming Trend This Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold start to this Sunday with clouds increasing as the morning progresses. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this afternoon, reaching the upper 60's to low 70's under mostly cloudy sky. Today will be a great day to be outdoors enjoying the weather.
Tomorrow morning temperature start in the mid 40′s. Monday will be a windy day with westerly wind speeds sustained between 20-30mph and gusting up to 45mph. High temperatures Monday afternoon will reach the mid 70′s while east of the Caprock some shower/thunderstorm activity is likely to develop along the dryline.
Morning temperatures during the week ahead will start in the 40′s and afternoon temperatures will be above average in the mid to upper 70′s.
By week’s end an area of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures with what looks for now to be a very slim chance for precipitation.
Overall the this week will be pleasant and dry so it will be a good time to work on outdoor chores or walking your dog.
