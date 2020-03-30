City of Lubbock libraries to suspend curbside service, delivery

LUBBOCK, Texas (CITY OF LUBBOCK NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Monday, March 30, 2020, the City of Lubbock libraries will suspend curbside service and delivery amid COVID-19 concerns. However, the libraries will continue to provide a variety of services and materials for the citizens of Lubbock. In addition to eBooks and audiobooks available through the Libby app, the library has a large number of resources and Texshare databases online. Patrons can access these resources with their library card and/or their Texshare username and password. If you do not already have a library card pin or your Texshare information, please call or email any of the four Lubbock Public Library Branches for this information.