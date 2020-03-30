City of Lubbock reminds restaurants of current serving restrictions

March 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 5:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock would like to remind local restaurants of the serving restrictions currently outlined in the City's Declaration of Disaster.

All dine-in options are currently prohibited, and restaurants should have their dining rooms closed to any public contact.

All orders made to the establishment must be delivered by curb-side pick-up (a restaurant employee will deliver the order to a customer vehicle) or through a drive-through window.

For more information on these currect restrictions, please visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.

