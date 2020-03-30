Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Lubbock under stay-at-home order, cases reach 70 in South Plains, president extends social distancing timeline

By Michael Cantu | March 30, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 6:21 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock residents are now under a stay-at-home order.

  • That directive went into effect at midnight last night as Lubbock sees its largest increase in COVID-19 cases.
  • Mayor Dan Pope says this prohibits any gatherings of any size outside the home.
  • Get the specific details here: What is covered by the mayor’s Stay At Home order?

The number of coronavirus cases is now at 51 in Lubbock.

President Donald Trump is extending social distancing guidelines

A poweful tornado hit the town of Jonesboro, Arkansas, that injured at least 22 people.

