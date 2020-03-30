Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock residents are now under a stay-at-home order.
- That directive went into effect at midnight last night as Lubbock sees its largest increase in COVID-19 cases.
- Mayor Dan Pope says this prohibits any gatherings of any size outside the home.
The number of coronavirus cases is now at 51 in Lubbock.
- Ten more cases were reported on Sunday. The total for the South Plains is now at 70.
- The first patient death was reported Saturday, that was a 62-year-old man with underlying health issues.
President Donald Trump is extending social distancing guidelines
- The president says the peak of the coronavirus outbreak could hit in about two weeks.
- Some areas could remain under social distancing guidelines after April 30.
A poweful tornado hit the town of Jonesboro, Arkansas, that injured at least 22 people.
- The powerful EF-3 tornado hit Saturday and damaged several buildings, including a shopping mall.
- The mayor of Jonesboro says COVID-19 restrictions kept people out of businesses which were destroyed during the storm.
