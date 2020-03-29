Gusty winds, fire dangers Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It won’t be as cold overnight tonight, but temperatures remain cool across the area.
High clouds increase through daybreak.
Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 40’s in Lubbock.
South-southeast winds remain occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
Mostly cloudy skies start the day off Monday.
We might see a few showers and thunderstorms late Monday, mainly east of Lubbock.
There is a marginal risk for isolated severe storms across the eastern and northeastern half of the viewing area during the afternoon and evening hours.
During the day, highs warm into the lower and middle 70’s.
Winds become west at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph possible.
This might kick up a little blowing dust during the afternoon hours.
In addition to strong winds, there are moderate fire weather dangers across the area during the mid-afternoon hours through sunset Monday.
Temperatures cool off Monday night with rain chances pushing well to the east after 9:00 p.m.
Clearing skies and cool overnight lows in the lower to middle 40’s are expected Monday night.
30’s are possible north and west of Lubbock Monday night.
