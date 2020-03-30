Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker killed in one-vehicle wreck Sunday night near Fritch

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hutchinson County Sheriff Kirk Coker was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday night near Fritch.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said about 11:50 p.m., Coker, 57, of Borger, was driving east in a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe on State Highway 136, just about one mile east of Fritch.
For unknown reasons, the Tahoe drifted off the roadway into a ditch where it continue through a barbed wire fence and into a field.
The Tahoe drove through the field until crashing into a tree.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office website shows Coker was elected as the county’s sheriff in May of 2016 and took office in 2017.
Officials said there was minimal damage to the vehicle and that Coker was wearing his seatbelt.
TxDPS also said a medical episode is suspected as the cause of the crash.
The Justice of Peace ordered an autopsy and the wreck remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.