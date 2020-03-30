KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bobby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bobby is a 1.5-year-old boxer mix who arrived at LAS as a stray in mid-January.
He is energetic and would love a family who could play with him often. He is neutered and up-to-date on all his vaccines.
Bobby’s adoption fees for Monday, March 30, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
LAS will have half-price adoption every Friday throughout March.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rascal
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.